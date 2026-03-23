U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

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Head of Office, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Liaison Office to Association of Southeast Asian Nations Ronald Reario, asks a question during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 25, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)