U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

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Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Deputy Director Steve Castonguay speaks with Undersecretary Augusto Dele Pena, Department of Environment and Natural Resources during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 25, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)