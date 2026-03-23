U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

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A placement card for attendees is made during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 25, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)