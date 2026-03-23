U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

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Participants conduct a tabletop exercise simulating a crisis resulting in mass cross border displacement of people during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 26, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (Photo by Stephane Castonguay)