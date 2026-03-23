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    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

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    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

    CLARK FREEPORT AND ECONOMIC ZONE, PHILIPPINES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Steve Castonguay 

    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance

    Participants conduct a tabletop exercise simulating a crisis resulting in mass cross border displacement of people during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 26, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (Photo by Stephane Castonguay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 01:53
    Photo ID: 9586642
    VIRIN: 260326-O-JW394-3453
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: CLARK FREEPORT AND ECONOMIC ZONE, PH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop, by Steve Castonguay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFP
    Disaster Management
    INDOPACOM
    Philippines
    Humanitarian

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