Participants conduct a tabletop exercise simulating a crisis resulting in mass cross border displacement of people during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 26, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (Photo by Stephane Castonguay)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9586642
|VIRIN:
|260326-O-JW394-3453
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|CLARK FREEPORT AND ECONOMIC ZONE, PH
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop, by Steve Castonguay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S.-Philippine Workshop Strengthens Crisis Response Coordination Across Government and International Partners
No keywords found.