The last coat before flight

A misty cloud of neon yellow primer settles across a rectangular aircraft panel as U.S. Air Force Airman Nicolas Casillas, 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, steadily moves a paint-splattered spray gun from one corner to the other. Inside the spray booth, loud ventilation systems hum constantly overhead, circulating warm air through the room. A thin coating of primer spreads across the metal in smooth, controlled lines. Outside the booth, carts loaded with aircraft components of every shape and size wait patiently for their turn in the process. Aircraft components range from wheel rims and access panels to structural repair parts, which move through the shop each day before returning to aircraft on the flightline. Each one moves through cleaning, sanding, another cleaning, painting and finally drying before being reinstalled on an aircraft. For Casillas, moments in the paint booth are what he loves most. He first arrived at Dover Air Force Base in September 2025 and was initially assigned to the consolidated tool kit (CTK) section of his job. After a month of learning tool accountability and equipment control, he was transferred to corrosion control as part of his aircraft structural maintenance training. Aircraft structural maintenance apprentices rotate through several specialty areas, including corrosion control, sheet metal repair, composite work and structural inspections, to learn the full scope of keeping aircraft mission-ready. Once his time in corrosion control is complete, Casillas will likely move on to another area of training to continue developing those skills. What began as a temporary stop in his training pipeline quickly became one of the jobs he enjoys most. “I began here thinking this is just one part of my job,” said Casillas, “But I’ve been here about four or five months learning how everything works, and I really like it here.” Before entering the spray booth, the prep work begins on well-used metal carts positioned throughout the shop. Aircraft parts arrive on these carts from the fabrication shop after repairs are complete. Tech. Sgt. Gustav Monaco, 436th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of corrosion control, thoughtfully considered each question I asked about corrosion control. But as the conversation evolved toward the work itself, the sanding, masking and painting that fill the shop each day, his answers became more relaxed and confident. Surface preparation, he explained, is the most critical step in the process. “We’re paying very close attention to making sure the part is completely clean and properly prepped before painting,” he said. “If the surface prep isn’t done correctly, you might see imperfections, or the coating might not adhere the way it should.” Before paint is ever applied, Airmen wipe down parts utilizing specialized wipes and chemical cleaners designed to remove grease, dust and debris. Alcohol solutions are used to remove any remaining residue, making sure the surface is completely clean. Much like the paint on a car protects the metal underneath, the coatings applied in corrosion control create a protective barrier between aircraft parts and the environment. Without these layers, exposure to moisture, oxygen and contaminants can cause oxidation, gradually breaking down the metal. Left untreated, corrosion can weaken structural components and lead to expensive repairs or replacements. In areas where parts rub or move against one another, that damage can happen even faster. By applying these coatings correctly, these Airmen help prevent corrosion, reduce wear on metal parts and ensure aircraft components remain strong and serviceable for years of continued use. Once the surface is prepared, the part is carefully masked with tape to protect areas that shouldn’t receive paint. The coatings are then mixed and applied inside the spray booth. Depending on the part and coating requirements, the process can take several hours or days before the component is ready to be returned to maintenance teams. “People might be surprised at all the steps involved,” Monaco explained. “Painting isn't just getting out a paintbrush or taking paint out of a can. There's a lot of prep work.” For Casillas, learning those steps has been part of growing into the job. At first, he said, corrosion control was different from what he expected when he arrived at Dover. “The whole shop was pretty cool when I first got here, and if I could stay in corrosion, I probably would,” he said with a laugh. “I enjoy painting and working in the shop.” When asked what the job has taught him so far, he sat in thought for a moment. “The more you practice at something, the better you get,” he slowly explained. “Good quality work takes time and patience.” For corrosion control leaders, watching Airmen develop those skills is one of the most rewarding parts of the job. “We see Airmen come in from tech school as three-levels and start learning the process,” Monaco said. “Over time, we train them, they build their skills, and we see them grow in their proficiency and skill level. They become, you know, an excellent painter over time. So, you'll see that, and that's rewarding. That's something I like about corrosion control.” At Dover Air Force Base, corrosion control plays a key role in extending the lifespan of aircraft supporting global mobility missions. Protective coatings help shield aircraft components from environmental damage, moisture and corrosion that could otherwise degrade metal over time. “We extend the service life of the aircraft parts for years to come,” explained Monaco. “That's a big part of the why we've been able to fly C-17s and C-5Ms for so many years. We are the final stop for parts before getting them back on the aircraft.” By restoring those protective coatings, the corrosion control team helps keep Dover’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft ready to support global airlift operations. For Casillas, each finished component represents both a job completed and another step forward in mastering the craft behind corrosion control.