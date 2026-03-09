(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The last coat before flight [Image 2 of 4]

    The last coat before flight

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Antoine Robinson, 436th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control specialist, drills a hole for a bench-mounted vise inside the corrosion control shop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2026. Corrosion control specialists prepare and apply protective coatings to aircraft components to help prevent corrosion and ensure parts remain serviceable before returning to the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026
    Photo ID: 9558766
    VIRIN: 260227-F-QY777-1232
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The last coat before flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corrosion Control
    436th Maintenence Group
    Drill
    Dover AFB

