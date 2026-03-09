The last coat before flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Antoine Robinson, 436th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control specialist, drills a hole for a bench-mounted vise inside the corrosion control shop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2026. Corrosion control specialists prepare and apply protective coatings to aircraft components to help prevent corrosion and ensure parts remain serviceable before returning to the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)