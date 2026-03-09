(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The last coat before flight [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The last coat before flight

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Nicolas Casillas, 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, is seen through the window of a spray booth inside the corrosion control shop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2026. Corrosion control Airmen apply protective coatings to aircraft components, helping prevent corrosion and extend the service life of parts before they are returned to aircraft supporting global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:09
    Photo ID: 9558761
    VIRIN: 260227-F-QY777-1006
    Resolution: 5990x3993
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The last coat before flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The last coat before flight
    The last coat before flight
    The last coat before flight
    The last coat before flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The last coat before flight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corrosion
    Corrosion Control
    Dover
    Framing
    booth
    Paint

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery