The last coat before flight

U.S. Air Force Airman Nicolas Casillas, 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, is seen through the window of a spray booth inside the corrosion control shop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2026. Corrosion control Airmen apply protective coatings to aircraft components, helping prevent corrosion and extend the service life of parts before they are returned to aircraft supporting global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
