An American flag and corrosion control insignia hang inside the 436th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2026. Corrosion control specialists restore protective coatings on aircraft components, helping extend the lifespan of parts supporting Dover’s C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9558778
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-QY777-1274
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The last coat before flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.