Date Taken: 02.27.2026 Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:09 Photo ID: 9558778 VIRIN: 260227-F-QY777-1274 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 1.27 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The last coat before flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.