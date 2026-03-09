(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The last coat before flight [Image 4 of 4]

    The last coat before flight

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    An American flag and corrosion control insignia hang inside the 436th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2026. Corrosion control specialists restore protective coatings on aircraft components, helping extend the lifespan of parts supporting Dover’s C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:09
    Photo ID: 9558778
    VIRIN: 260227-F-QY777-1274
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, The last coat before flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

