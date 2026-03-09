(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The last coat before flight

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 436th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop explain their role in protecting aircraft components at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Corrosion control specialists clean, prepare and apply protective coatings to aircraft parts to prevent corrosion and extend the service life of components before they are returned to the flightline. Through detailed surface preparation and coating application, these Airmen help ensure parts remain durable and serviceable for Dover’s C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999008
    VIRIN: 260227-F-QY777-8359
    Filename: DOD_111567723
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    The last coat before flight

    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Maintenance Squadron

