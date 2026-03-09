The last coat before flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999008" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 436th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop explain their role in protecting aircraft components at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Corrosion control specialists clean, prepare and apply protective coatings to aircraft parts to prevent corrosion and extend the service life of components before they are returned to the flightline. Through detailed surface preparation and coating application, these Airmen help ensure parts remain durable and serviceable for Dover’s C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)