The last coat before flight

Airmen assigned to the 436th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop explain their role in protecting aircraft components at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Corrosion control specialists clean, prepare and apply protective coatings to aircraft parts to prevent corrosion and extend the service life of components before they are returned to the flightline. Through detailed surface preparation and coating application, these Airmen help ensure parts remain durable and serviceable for Dover’s C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft supporting global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
02.27.2026
03.10.2026
|Video Productions
|999008
|260227-F-QY777-8359
|DOD_111567723
|00:02:44
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|0
|0
