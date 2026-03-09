The last coat before flight

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A respirator mask hangs on a wall beneath warning signs inside the 436th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 27, 2026. Personal protective equipment is used by corrosion control Airmen when they apply coatings and prepare aircraft components for painting and corrosion prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    PPE
    Corrosion Control
    Painting
    Paint
    Mask

