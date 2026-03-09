DESRON 7 conducts change of command

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | SEMBAWANG, Singapore (March 6, 2026) — Capt. John Baggett (center), commodore of...... read more read more Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | SEMBAWANG, Singapore (March 6, 2026) — Capt. John Baggett (center), commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, poses for a photo with Capt. Matt Scarlett (left), former commodore of DESRON 7, and members of the official party during DESRON 7’s change-of-command ceremony at the Terror Club on Sembawang Naval Base, March 6, 2026. DESRON 7 operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE (Mar 10, 2026) – U.S. Navy Capt. John Baggett relieved Capt. Matthew Scarlett as the commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 during a change of command ceremony in Singapore, Mar. 6.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships (LCSs) deployed to the U.S. 7thFleet area of responsibility.

Scarlett, a Ravenna, Ohio native, took command of DESRON 7 in August 2024, following his time as the deputy commodore. As the commodore, he led 10 ships deployed to 7th Fleet during critical operations and exercises such as the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise series, Exercise Pacific Griffin, Exercise Talisman Sabre, and the ASEAN-U.S. Maritime Exercise (AUMX) 2025. In his three years of leadership in Singapore, he oversaw the growth of scope and capabilities of the staff, nearly tripling the size of the command.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the time I have spent as the DESRON commodore,” said Scarlett. “The staff and operational units are the best the fleet has to offer and consistently demonstrate the warfighting capability needed to uphold stability in the region. I have full confidence that you will continue to excel in this theater under Capt. Baggett.”

Scarlett’s next duty assignment will be serving in a senior leadership position at U.S. 7th Fleet.

Baggett, a native of Harrison, New Jersey, previously served as the deputy commodore of DESRON 7 before assuming the role of commodore, Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 11 in June 2025. He returned to Singapore from Sasebo, Japan to relieve Scarlett.

“DESRON 7’s mission is unlike any other on the planet,” said Baggett. “Being the only DESRON in Southeast Asia, we have a profound responsibility to work alongside our allies and partners to defend the busiest maritime area in the world. It is a distinct honor to be a part of the team that executes this mission.”

In attendance were delegates from allied and partnered forces. Following the ceremony, friends and families were invited to join the maritime staff element for a short reception.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in supporting peace, stability, and prosperity and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

