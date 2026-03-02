Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBAWANG, Singapore (March 6, 2026) — Capt. John Baggett (center), commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, poses for a photo with Capt. Matt Scarlett (left), former commodore of DESRON 7, and members of the official party during DESRON 7’s change-of-command ceremony at the Terror Club on Sembawang Naval Base, March 6, 2026. DESRON 7 operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)