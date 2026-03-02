(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Destroyer Squadron Seven Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Destroyer Squadron Seven Change of Command Ceremony

    SINGAPORE

    03.05.2026

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    SEMBAWANG, Singapore (March 06, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Chaplain Cole Yoos, command chaplain for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, delivers the benediction during DESRON 7’s change-of-command ceremony at the Terror Club, March 6, 2026, at Sembawang Naval Base, Singapore. DESRON 7 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 06:47
    Photo ID: 9556334
    VIRIN: 260306-O-NR876-6694
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 93.93 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Destroyer Squadron Seven Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

