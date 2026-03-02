SEMBAWANG, Singapore (March 06, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Chaplain Cole Yoos, command chaplain for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, delivers the benediction during DESRON 7’s change-of-command ceremony at the Terror Club, March 6, 2026, at Sembawang Naval Base, Singapore. DESRON 7 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9556334
|VIRIN:
|260306-O-NR876-6694
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|93.93 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Destroyer Squadron Seven Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.