Destroyer Squadron Seven Change of Command Ceremony

SEMBAWANG, Singapore (March 06, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Chaplain Cole Yoos, command chaplain for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, delivers the benediction during DESRON 7’s change-of-command ceremony at the Terror Club, March 6, 2026, at Sembawang Naval Base, Singapore. DESRON 7 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)