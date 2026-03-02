Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBAWANG, Singapore (March 6, 2026) — Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, delivers his closing remarks before being relieved by Capt. John Baggett during DESRON 7's change-of-command ceremony, at the Terror Club on Sembawang Naval Base, March 6, 2026. DESRON 7 operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)