Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Change of Command

SEMBAWANG, Singapore (March 6, 2026) — Capt. Silas Bouyer, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Singapore and presiding officer of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7’s change-of-command ceremony, pins an end-of-tour award on Capt. Matt Scarlett, former commodore of DESRON 7, during DESRON 7’s change-of-command ceremony at the Terror Club on Sembawang Naval Base, March 6, 2026. DESRON 7 operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9556339
|VIRIN:
|260306-O-NR876-1390
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|114.19 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
