42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala – The 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight plays a central role on base, providing personnel services and managing critical programs that support Airmen and their families.



Every Air Force installation relies on a Military Personnel Flight to manage the programs that keep operations running, from handling permanent change-of-station moves and deployments to operating the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and ID card services for the greater Alabama region.



“What we do directly affects people’s careers and quality of life,” said Capt. Madeline Kreiling, commander of the 42d FSS Military Personnel Flight. “If a personnel action is delayed or incorrect, it can impact pay, promotions or assignments, which is why accuracy and responsiveness are so important to our mission.”



The MPF executes these responsibilities for a diverse and high-volume population, including active-duty, Guard, Reserve and retired members, as well as their dependents. To manage this work, flight is organized into four sections: customer support, force management, career development and installation personnel readiness.

These teams collectively manage personnel gains and losses, deployment readiness, evaluations, promotions, separations, retirements and awards processing.



“We handle everything administrative from the moment Airman enters the Air Force to the day they separate or retire,” said Senior Airman Casey Money, a career development technician assigned to the 42d FSS MPF. “Since this is a major training and education installation, MPF directly support the mission, making sure Airmen are properly in-processed, trained, and fully supported throughout their careers.”



Staffed by approximately 32 military members, civilians and contractors, the flight has earned notable recognition for its operational excellence, including two Below-the Zone selections and Team of the Year Award. The team also earned a 95% score in the fourth quarter Personnel Action Report, an Air Force-wide evaluation that ranked them second among large MPFs.



Looking ahead, the MPF continues to focus on improving customer service. Current initiatives include supporting Officer Training School personnel teams, improving passport processing in response to updated international travel requirements and sustaining efficient in-and out-processing for Air University students.



“Everything we do is tied to people and their ability to accomplish the mission,” Kreiling said. “Our goal is to make sure Airmen and commanders can focus on their mission, knowing we are handling the personnel side accurately and efficiently.”

