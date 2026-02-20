42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight pose for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2026. The Military Personnel Flight manages the programs that keep operations running, from handling permanent change-of-station moves and deployments to operating the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)