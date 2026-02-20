42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mya Wells and Airman Natalia Cruz, career development technicians, both assigned to the 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight, clarify questions at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2026. The Military Personnel Flight manages the programs that keep operations running, from handling permanent change-of-station moves and deployments to operating the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)