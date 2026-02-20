(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence. [Image 2 of 6]

    42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mya Wells and Airman Natalia Cruz, career development technicians, both assigned to the 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight, clarify questions at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2026. The Military Personnel Flight manages the programs that keep operations running, from handling permanent change-of-station moves and deployments to operating the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence. [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.

