42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mya Wells, with the 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight career development technician, assists Airman Natalia Cruz, also a career development technician, with her questions at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 09, 2026. The Military Personnel Flight manages the programs that keep operations running, from handling permanent change-of-station moves and deployments to operating the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)