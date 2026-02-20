U.S. Air Force Airman Natalia Cruz, a career development technician assigned to the 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight, works at her desk on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2026. The 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight provides personnel services and manage critical programs that support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9529855
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-XI916-1001
|Resolution:
|5425x3658
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence. [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.
No keywords found.