42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.

U.S. Air Force Airman Natalia Cruz, a career development technician assigned to the 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight, works at her desk on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2026. The 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight provides personnel services and manage critical programs that support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)