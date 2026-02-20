42d FSS Military Personnel Flight Support Readiness Through Personnel Excellence.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brittany Krammer, a human resources specialist for the 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight, types on her keyboard at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 09, 2026. The 42d Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight provides personnel services and manage critical programs that support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)