3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conducts Operation Warhorse Surge

Photo By Sgt. Dakota Bradford | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment fire an M1A2 Abrams tank during a live-fire exercise as part of Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026. The live-fire iteration integrated mounted maneuver and direct-fire engagement in subfreezing conditions to rehearse platoon-level combined-arms operations. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Dakota Bradford | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment fire an M1A2 Abrams tank...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland — U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct platoon-level mounted and dismounted live-fire training during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 18–Feb. 6, 2026. The operation tested combined-arms lethality, communication, and endurance in harsh winter conditions while preparing units to secure key terrain in support of allied forces.

“The biggest challenge was the weather and moving through the snow,” said Staff Sgt. Cerda Alejandro, a squad leader assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment. “A lot of Soldiers were experiencing these conditions for the first time, which added physical stress and slowed movement. Even then, safety and mission success remained the priority.”

Operation Warhorse Surge integrated M1A2 Abrams tank crews, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews, and dismounted infantry platoons across multiple live-fire iterations. Training emphasized synchronization between mounted maneuver, breaching assets, and dismounted assault elements while operating in snow-covered terrain and below-freezing temperatures.

Prior to execution, platoons conducted troop-leading procedures and rehearsals using sand tables to visualize movement, fire control measures, and breach operations. These preparations enabled leaders to coordinate responsibilities and ensure effective communication before entering the live-fire lanes.

Mounted iterations focused on crew coordination, target acquisition, and engagement while maneuvering across restrictive terrain. Tank and Bradley crews executed live-fire engagements while maintaining dispersion and communication across the battlefield.

Dismounted infantry platoons assaulted and cleared trench systems during both day and night iterations. Soldiers maneuvered from vehicles to objectives, overcoming limited visibility, deep snow, and physical fatigue while maintaining security throughout the trench network. Daytime lanes incorporated a deliberate breach initiated by Polish engineers, followed by a support-by-fire element that enabled Soldiers to seize and clear the objective.

Night iterations added complexity through reduced visibility and target identification challenges. Soldiers engaged steel targets that provided audible confirmation of impacts while consolidating positions and defending against a simulated counterattack.

“The toughest part was keeping momentum in the snow and ice, but it pushed us to adapt and rely on each other,” said Pfc. Malcolm Melvin, a grenadier assigned to the unit.

Operation Warhorse Surge provided repeated opportunities for companies to assess combined-arms integration, communication, and timing between mounted and dismounted elements. The training reinforced the battalion’s ability to conduct live-fire breaching and trench clearance operations in a cold-weather NATO training environment.