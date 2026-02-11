3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conducts Operation Warhorse Surge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct M1A2 Abrams tank live-fire training during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026. The mounted iteration required crews to maneuver and engage designated targets during day and nighttime operations in subfreezing conditions. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)