3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conducts Operation Warhorse Surge

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct M1A2 Abrams tank live-fire training during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026. The mounted iteration required crews to maneuver and engage designated targets during day and nighttime operations in subfreezing conditions. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)
