Spc. Cole Rauch, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, speaks about the role of M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 10, 2026. Rauch discussed how tank crews integrated mounted maneuver and live-fire engagements as part of platoon-level training. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 08:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|996211
|VIRIN:
|260210-Z-GB622-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111526201
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview with U.S. Army Spc. Cole Rauch BPTA Poland, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS
