    Interview with U.S. Army Spc. Cole Rauch BPTA Poland

    POLAND

    02.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Cole Rauch, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, speaks about the role of M1A2 Abrams tanks during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 10, 2026. Rauch discussed how tank crews integrated mounted maneuver and live-fire engagements as part of platoon-level training. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 08:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996211
    VIRIN: 260210-Z-GB622-2001
    Filename: DOD_111526201
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with U.S. Army Spc. Cole Rauch BPTA Poland, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3-8CAV
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    100th MPAD
    Operation warhorse surge

