3-8 CAV Conducts Dismounted Fire Lane Training During Operation Warhorse Surge

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct dismounted fire lane training during Operation Arctic Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 4, 2026.
The B-roll package featured daytime and nighttime iterations of a trench assault and defense, including mission planning, movement under fire, live-fire engagements using steel targets for audible hit feedback, and the use of suppressive fires to repel a simulated counterattack, enhancing cold-weather combat readiness along NATO’s eastern flank.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 19:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|PL
