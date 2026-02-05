(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-8 CAV Conducts Dismounted Fire Lane Training During Operation Warhorse Surge

    POLAND

    02.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct dismounted fire lane training during Operation Arctic Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 4, 2026.
    The B-roll package featured daytime and nighttime iterations of a trench assault and defense, including mission planning, movement under fire, live-fire engagements using steel targets for audible hit feedback, and the use of suppressive fires to repel a simulated counterattack, enhancing cold-weather combat readiness along NATO’s eastern flank.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 19:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995393
    VIRIN: 260204-A-BN475-5826
    Filename: DOD_111515530
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-8 CAV Conducts Dismounted Fire Lane Training During Operation Warhorse Surge, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    trench warfare
    100thMPAD
    VictoryCoprs
    3-8 CAV
    EFDL

