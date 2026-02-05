3-8 CAV Conducts Dismounted Fire Lane Training During Operation Warhorse Surge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct dismounted fire lane training during Operation Arctic Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 4, 2026.

The B-roll package featured daytime and nighttime iterations of a trench assault and defense, including mission planning, movement under fire, live-fire engagements using steel targets for audible hit feedback, and the use of suppressive fires to repel a simulated counterattack, enhancing cold-weather combat readiness along NATO’s eastern flank.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)