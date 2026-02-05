Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment execute high-intensity dismounted fire lane training during Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 4, 2026.
The highlight reel captured rapid maneuver, live-fire engagements, steel target impacts, and nighttime tracer fires as Soldiers assaulted and held trench positions against a simulated counterattack, showcasing speed, precision, and cold-weather combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 05:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995414
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-BN475-7083
|Filename:
|DOD_111515873
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PL
This work, 3-8 CAV Assaults Trench Systems During Warhorse Surge, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
