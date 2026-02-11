(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interview with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mezzacapo BPTA Poland

    POLAND

    02.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mezzacapo of 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, speaks under red lens lighting during a nighttime live-fire exercise as part of Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026. The Abrams training iteration was conducted in subfreezing temperatures under limited-visibility conditions. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 08:41
    Category: Interviews
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mezzacapo BPTA Poland, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Warhorse Surge

