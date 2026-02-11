Interview with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mezzacapo BPTA Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996214" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mezzacapo of 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, speaks under red lens lighting during a nighttime live-fire exercise as part of Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026. The Abrams training iteration was conducted in subfreezing temperatures under limited-visibility conditions. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)