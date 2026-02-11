Interview with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mezzacapo BPTA Poland

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mezzacapo of 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, speaks under red lens lighting during a nighttime live-fire exercise as part of Operation Warhorse Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 11, 2026. The Abrams training iteration was conducted in subfreezing temperatures under limited-visibility conditions. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|02.10.2026
|02.13.2026 08:41
|Interviews
|996214
|260212-Z-GB622-2001
|DOD_111526206
|00:01:57
|PL
|1
|1
