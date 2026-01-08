35th FW conducts Mission Ready Airmen training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Adryan Young | An instructor observes participants practicing tactical combat casualty care during Mission Ready Airman training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. Airmen developed proficiency in first-aid under fire, installation defense, and teamwork communication under pressure, enhancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness and adaptability to operate in dynamic contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Multiple 35th Fighter Wing (FW) squadrons collaborated to conduct Mission Ready Airman (MRA) training, an annual readiness initiative aimed at developing adaptable Airmen through tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), entry control point (ECP) operations, defensive fighting positions and unit control center procedures.

The training enabled airmen from a wide range of units and career fields to refine their skills through scenario-based problem solving that emphasized teamwork and mission-focused decision-making. “The importance of this training is just to comfortably get uncomfortable,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Archer, 35th Munitions Squadron munitions systems specialist. “During these situations, if something were to happen, how likely would this be in a real life scenario? It’s very unlikely, but knowing these things, what to do, I feel like is very important because you can take those steps and you have some knowledge on how to properly act.” The weeklong training fused classroom instruction with realistic operational application, challenging participants to employ prior experience and newly learned skills in TCCC, base defense operations, forklift operations, radio communications, M4 rifle handling and ECP procedures. “The intent behind it is to build readiness across the wing, make us a more lethal force, and to be prepared for anything,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nickolas David, 35th Fighter wing head of MRA training. “All of these airmen are coming from across the entire wing, so we’ve got Communications Squadron folks, we’ve got Security Forces, maintainters, LRS, FSS. We’ve got quite a few folks from the entire wing.”

Beyond the formal curriculum, participants learned from one another, gaining exposure to skills and perspectives outside of their primary Air Force specialty codes and strengthening their ability to operate as a unified team.

“I learned how to work with Aerospace Ground Equipment today,” said Archer. He was showing me how to work the equipment, and I was showing people how to use a forklift. Those Security Forces members are showing us how to do proper nine-line reporting. Everybody plays a part in it, not just the instructors, but the other people from different squadrons, they also have some knowledge they've been sharing. It helps in the bigger mission of it all.”

MRA training strengthens the 35th FW’s readiness at Misawa AB by developing adaptable Airmen capable of working across squadrons to support the mission and defend the installation.

“I’m really glad to be here, meeting a bunch of new faces,” said Archer. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity to be out here and going through new experiences.”