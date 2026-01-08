(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training

    35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    An instructor observes participants practicing tactical combat casualty care during Mission Ready Airman training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. Airmen developed proficiency in first-aid under fire, installation defense, and teamwork communication under pressure, enhancing the 35th Fighter Wing's readiness and adaptability to operate in dynamic contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026
    Photo ID: 9477191
    VIRIN: 251218-F-WJ251-1002
    Resolution: 5639x3752
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th FW conducts Mission Ready Airmen training

    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Japan, readiness, Mission Ready Airmen

