An instructor observes participants practicing tactical combat casualty care during Mission Ready Airman training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. Airmen developed proficiency in first-aid under fire, installation defense, and teamwork communication under pressure, enhancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness and adaptability to operate in dynamic contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 00:13
|Photo ID:
|9477191
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-WJ251-1002
|Resolution:
|5639x3752
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th FW conducts Mission Ready Airmen training
No keywords found.