35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training

An instructor observes participants practicing tactical combat casualty care during Mission Ready Airman training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. Airmen developed proficiency in first-aid under fire, installation defense, and teamwork communication under pressure, enhancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness and adaptability to operate in dynamic contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)