35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant of the Mission Ready Airman training contacts the Unit Control Center at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. The weeklong training fused classroom instruction with realistic field operations, challenging participants to employ prior experience and newly learned skills in, base defense operations, radio communications, M4 rifle handling and entry control point procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)