A participant of the Mission Ready Airman training contacts the Unit Control Center at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. The weeklong training fused classroom instruction with realistic field operations, challenging participants to employ prior experience and newly learned skills in, base defense operations, radio communications, M4 rifle handling and entry control point procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 00:13
|Photo ID:
|9477193
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-WJ251-1003
|Resolution:
|4730x3147
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th FW conducts Mission Ready Airmen training
No keywords found.