35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training

Mission Ready Airman (MRA) training participants practice tactical combat casualty care at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. MRA training strengthens the 35th FW’s readiness by developing adaptable Airmen capable of working across all squadrons to support the mission and defend the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)