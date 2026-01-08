35th Fighter Wing conducts Mission Ready Airmen training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Mission Ready Airman (MRA) training participant stands guard at Misawa Air Base, Japan, December 19, 2025. MRA training reinforces the 35th Fighter Wing’s capability to protect the installation and execute the mission through integrated, cross-squadron readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)