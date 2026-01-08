Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

Photo By Senior Airman Melany Bermudez | U.S. Air Force Capt. Jordan Wesemann, left, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, and Capt. Jared Wesemann, 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, deployed to Kadena Air Base, pose for a photo at Kadena AB, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. The twin brothers shared the same sky and mission during Jordan Wesemann’s final flight at Kadena, a rare opportunity that united tanker and fighter aircrews over the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — High above the Pacific, two aircraft eased into formation as if guided by instinct rather than instruments. In one cockpit, a KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot held steady; in the other, an F-35A Lightning II pilot closed the gap.

Twin brothers — aviators by calling — finally sharing the same mission and the same sky.

On Dec. 4, 2025, Capt. Jordan Wesemann, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, flew alongside his twin brother, Capt. Jared Wesemann, 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot deployed from Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The flight marked Jordan’s final mission with the 18th Wing and a rare, once-in-a-career moment that had been years in the making.

The Wesemann twins both graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2017. After pilot training, Jordan tracked tankers while Jared went fighters, their paths diverging but their goal the same: to fly, to serve, and one day, to fly together.

For three years, Jordan called Kadena home, flying, training and mentoring aircrews with the 909th ARS. Jared’s deployment to Okinawa came just two months before Jordan’s reassignment. After years of near misses, their flight paths finally aligned.

That night, as the sun sank below the horizon, the KC-135 held its course steady and patient while the F-35’s silhouette emerged against the fading light. Cockpit panels glowed softly, and the quiet intensity of refueling filled the air.

“It’s an honor to share the skies with you,” Jordan said over the intercom. “You look and sound the part, brother. Thanks for celebrating this moment with me.”

Fuel flowed, lights flickered, and for a few fleeting moments, the two aircraft—and the brothers inside—moved as one.

After landing, Jared reflected on the gravity of the moment. “Night air-to-air refueling is one of the most challenging tasks we do,” he said. “You have to be perfectly in sync, which, of course, we’ve been our whole lives.”

It was more than a flight. It was a full-circle moment: two careers born from the same dream, tested in different skies, and reunited in one.

For a brief, unforgettable moment, the vastness of the Pacific felt smaller. The mission became more personal. And for both brothers, the sky they shared was not just a battlefield or a training ground—it was home.