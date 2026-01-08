(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky [Image 8 of 9]

    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 4, 2025. Continuous fighter rotations at Kadena ensure the 18th Wing remains ready to deliver credible, lethal airpower to deter aggression and maintain stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9474166
    VIRIN: 251204-F-BX586-1427
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.03 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

    4EFS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    909ARS
    USPACOM

