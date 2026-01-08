Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 4, 2025. Continuous fighter rotations at Kadena ensure the 18th Wing remains ready to deliver credible, lethal airpower to deter aggression and maintain stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)