Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, taxi on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025.

While deployed to the Keystone of the Pacific, the 356th EFS works in conjunction with additional heavy, reconnaissance and fighter assets that are both augmented to and stationed at Kadena to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)