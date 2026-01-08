Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, taxi on the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025.
While deployed to the Keystone of the Pacific, the 356th EFS works in conjunction with additional heavy, reconnaissance and fighter assets that are both augmented to and stationed at Kadena to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9474183
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-KO634-1156
|Resolution:
|3753x2497
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
No keywords found.