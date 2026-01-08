U.S. Air Force Capt. Jared Wesemann, 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, deployed to Kadena Air Base, poses for a photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Jared Wesemann joined his twin brother Capt. Jordan Wesemann, 909 ARS instructor pilot, for his final flight at Kadena AB, a refueling training mission that brought them together in the same sky for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)
Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
