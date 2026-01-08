(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jared Wesemann, 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, deployed to Kadena Air Base, poses for a photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. Jared Wesemann joined his twin brother Capt. Jordan Wesemann, 909 ARS instructor pilot, for his final flight at Kadena AB, a refueling training mission that brought them together in the same sky for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9474182
    VIRIN: 251204-F-KO634-1108
    Resolution: 5460x3633
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4EFS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery