U.S. Air Force Capt. Jared Wesemann, 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot deployed to Kadena Air Base, poses for a photo near the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025.
Jared Wesemann joined his twin brother Capt. Jordan Wesemann, 909 ARS instructor pilot, for his final flight at Kadena AB, a refueling training mission that brought them together in the same sky for the first time.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9474174
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-KO634-1071
|Resolution:
|3156x4743
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky
