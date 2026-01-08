Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jordan Wesemann, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot’s children help marshall a KC-135 Stratotanker into parking position for their father’s final flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec 4, 2025. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment, and celebrate the member’s time at their unit.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)