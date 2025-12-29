USAG Rheinland-Pfalz reflects on achievements of 2025

Courtesy Photo | KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — As 2025 comes to a close, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz looks back on the year and the accomplishments that demonstrate its commitment to set, serve and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater. see less | View Image Page

By USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany— As 2025 comes to a close, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz looks back on the year and the accomplishments that demonstrate its commitment to set, serve and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

At the start of fiscal year 2025, the garrison’s Directorate of Public Works was recognized for carrying out initiatives that led the Army with $2.7 million in energy savings. As a result, the garrison earned 14% of the total available Resilient Energy Funding for Readiness and Modernization (REFoRM) funding allocated for Army Materiel Command in 2024.

November 2024 marked a historic milestone for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, as its Community Recreation Services became the first internationally accredited program recognized by the National Recreation and Park Association. This achievement sets a new standard for overseas accreditation within Installation Management Command Europe.

The garrison also made strides in environmental stewardship with the completion of a 200 square meter, state-of-the-art Hazardous Waste Facility at Germersheim Army Depot in December 2024.

In January, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz collaborated with U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa to deliver a first-of-its-kind joint OPSEC II and III training and certification course at Sembach Kaserne, enhancing operational security training for military and civilian personnel.

Throughout the year, Sembach Kaserne saw a number of improvements and upgrades, including a 24/7 self-service Unmanned Retail Unit and a new launderette, improving the quality of life for Soldiers and civilians stationed at the post, along with the Directorate of Emergency Services’ (DES) launch of a Vehicle Registration office, reducing backlogs across the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

In February, the fire team from the garrison’s DES earned recognition as the Best Large Fire Department for 2024 in the IMCOM-Europe region.

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s youth programs received multiple national recognitions for their quality and commitment to enrichment, securing $58,000 in special grants from various organizations, including the Apple Corporation’s Community Education Initiative and Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation scholarships.

Development and investment continued in Baumholder, with the garrison overseeing over $1 billion in US Army investments aimed at enhancing quality of life. Projects included new and renovated Army Family Housing townhomes, a new Army Lodge, construction of a new elementary school, construction and renovation of playgrounds, PX roof repairs, upgrades and new dining options at Striker’s bowling facility, upgrades to the Wetzel Child Development Center, installation of smart postal lockers, and plans and funding for construction of a new middle-high school, new barracks, a Tactical Equipment Maintenance facility and a parking garage.

In June, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz was honored as the top garrison in Europe and fourth worldwide in the 2024 IMCOM Best Garrison Competition, for excellence in mission support, force protection, energy conservation, fiscal responsibility, real property stewardship and quality of life.

As 2025 comes to a close, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz is committed to providing the essential services and infrastructure needed to support Army readiness. The garrison’s accomplishments highlight Team Rheinland-Pfalz’ dedication to excellence, strong partnerships and active community engagement, solidifying its reputation as IMCOM’s top garrison in Europe.

Looking ahead, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz is focused on preparing for future challenges while prioritizing the well-being of Soldiers, families, civilians and mission partners who depend on its services every day.

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

