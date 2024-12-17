USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Youth Program launches Money Matters initiative

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Torch Club participate in the Money...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Torch Club participate in the Money Matters program at the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ s Youth Center in Baumholder, Germany, gaining skills and knowledge to make informed financial decisions. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) recently awarded $5000 to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder Youth Program to pilot a new Money Matters program.



The initiative is designed to empower kids with the skills and knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions, providing them with hands-on experience and expertise in investing strategies and the stock market, setting them up for a strong financial future, said Ryan Flynn, Baumholder Youth Programs director.



During the Money Matters program, participants will track the stock market for four-weeks, looking for and analyzing trends. They’ll also participate in an investing course geared for tweens that will teach them about investing in stocks and the importance of having a diverse portfolio.



Funding for the Money Matters grant came from the Charles Schwab Foundation through BGCA. According to Flynn, BGCA has a strong network of partners, including UPS and Major League Baseball, who share a commitment to positive youth development.



“These organizations invest in the BGCA because they trust its reputation as a first-class youth development organization, knowing that their investment will yield better outcomes for the youth they serve,” Flynn said.



Throughout the Money Matters program, the Baumholder Youth Program will provide real-time feedback from the students participating, which will be reported back to the BGCA and Charles Schwab, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and adjust support as needed, Flynn said.



“The success of our programs and facilities relies on the ability to secure funding that supports our mission,” Flynn said. “We use grant funds to enhance our programs and facilities with things like travel opportunities, new equipment, and amenities, all while keeping prices low to make our center a welcoming and affordable place for youth.”



