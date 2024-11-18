Best of the best: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Community Recreation Division makes history with international accreditation from NRPA, a first for DOD overseas

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR)’s Community Recreation Services became the first-ever internationally accredited program recognized by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in the Best of the Best Ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, Oct 9. The FMWR ‘CAPRA Kai’ team flew to Atlanta to attend the NRPA hearing, a formality needed for the FMWR team to receive the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) accreditation at the NRPA annual conference. The FMWR team members who are credited for this achievement are: Rhonda Hunter, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DFMWR director; Eryn Pope, Outdoor Recreation Branch chief; Deborah Washington facility manager; Joshua Hampton, library director; Daryl Daniels, operations Assistant; Tucker Wakefield, program administrator; Kenneth Forman, auto skills manager; Wayne Doornbos, Warrior Adventure Quest programmer; and Daniel Washington, Fitness, Athletics and Aquatics chief. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR)’s Community Recreation Services became the first-ever internationally accredited program recognized by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in the Best of the Best Ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, Oct 9.



Jason Etchell, deputy director, DFMWR, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, said that the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Accreditation (CAPRA) is a management system that evaluates the overall quality of operations, management, and community service using approximately 140 essential standards.



“With this accreditation, we become part of an elite group of approximately 200 agencies, which includes state and national parks, city municipalities, and a select few Department of Defense agencies,” he said.



The CAPRA process involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation. DFMWR hosted a site visit for accreditation from May 20-23, and NRPA inspectors recommended them for accreditation after the visit, Etchell said.



“The CAPRA officials approved accreditation of our program and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz was recognized as the first Internationally accredited program,” said Rhonda Hunter, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DFMWR Director. “In addition to the hearing and recognition ceremony, our FMWR representatives were able to attend valuable educational seminars and trainings throughout the week and participate in Army and Armed Forces sessions focused on military specific recreation topics.



“The accreditation process is not meant to be a one-time inspection where we meet specified accreditation standards at a specific point in time,” she said. “Instead, it is a commitment to incorporate processes and standards into our everyday operating environment for our recreational programs. In the long run, this ensures that we provide quality programs that are responsive to the needs of our community.”



Hunter believes that what set her team apart from others was their commitment to excellence, rooted in their mission and culture as FMWR professionals.



The FMWR team members who are credited for the CAPRA accreditation achievement are: Rhonda Hunter, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s DFMWR director; Eryn Pope, Outdoor Recreation Branch chief; Deborah Washington, facility manager; Joshua Hampton, library director; Daryl Daniels, operations Assistant; Tucker Wakefield, program administrator; Kenneth Forman, auto skills manager; Wayne Doornbos, Warrior Adventure Quest programmer; and Daniel Washington, Fitness, Athletics and Aquatics chief.



“Achieving this milestone not only validates our organization’s operational capacity but also demonstrates just how dedicated we are to delivering exceptional park and recreation services to the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community,” said Eryn Pope, Outdoor Recreation branch chief for Community Recreation Division. Pope, who splits her time between Pulaski Barracks in Kaiserslautern and Smith Barracks in Baumholder, explained the significance of achieving this initiative which required strategic planning, collaboration with multiple stakeholders and a deep understanding of the intricacies of the accreditation process.



“The goal was to establish our organization as a benchmark for excellence in military park and recreation services, setting a precedent for overseas accreditation within the Installation Management Command DFMWR (IMCOM G9) Community – and we did just that,” she said.



The Community Recreation Division’s mission is to support the Army Force Generation Model by providing resources and services that enhance region and garrison capabilities to support the expeditionary Army and deliver a quality of life for Soldiers and families commensurate with their service.



The newly accredited Community Recreation Division serves as a one-stop-shop for quality entertainment, personal growth, and community engagement, offering a diverse range of programs that cater to all interests. USAG Rheinland-Pfalz's Community Recreation Division provides a wide range of activities and services that bring people together and enhance the overall quality of life across the largest and most unique garrison in Europe that spans across 28 sites within Germany.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Community Recreation Division achieves this level of excellence through their core programs consisting of:



• Fitness, Athletics and Aquatics (FAA): Offering fitness facilities, seasonal individual & team sports, health/wellness programs, clinics, and special events throughout the year. Facilities and programs located on Sembach Kaserne, Kleber Kaserne, Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Pulaski Barracks, Landstuhl, Miesau and Baumholder.



• Outdoor Recreation: Offers guided tours with Family and MWR buses as well as contracted buses, equipment rental for all season activities, rental of storage units, high adventure trips and tours, and Warrior Adventure Quest. Facilities and programs are located on Pulaski Barracks and Baumholder.



• Auto Skills Program: Offers "Do it Yourself" (DIY) services, mechanic for hire, speedy oil and tire services - perfect for car enthusiasts and DIYers. Facilities and programs are located on Pulaski Barracks, Landstuhl and Baumholder.



• Music and Theater performing arts: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s award-winning community theater provides a wide variety of theater entertainment, education and community engagement opportunities for youth, families and adults. A place to unleash creativity with musical and theater productions, classes, and workshops in acting, directing, singing, and more. Facilities are located on Kleber Kaserne and Daenner Kaserne.



• Libraries: Providing the place to find your new favorite book, join a book discussion group, enjoy gaming nights, movie nights, teen programs, and access computer labs and online resources. Facilities are located on Kleber Kaserne, Landstuhl and Baumholder.



• Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) and Warrior Zone (WZ): Enhancing quality of life for single servicemembers with programs focused on community service, recreation, and leisure activities. Facilities are located on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Sembach Kaserne and Baumholder.



You can find out more about US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Community Recreation Division by visiting their website here: https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.