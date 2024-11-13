Baumholder on the rise: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts media day to showcase growth, modernization plans

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a media information day on Smith Barracks, Nov. 14, to update the local press and local leadership on the planned growth to the Baumholder military community and the investments the U.S. Army is making into the installation.



The event provided a comprehensive overview, covering population growth, current and planned construction projects, and opportunities for potential landlords in the local area. It also featured a question-and-answer session with the press, as well as a guided tour of the construction sites and on-post housing, offering a firsthand look at the developments.



“As you all know so well, the United States Army and the Baumholder community have a deep and rich history,” said Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander. “Since 1951, the U.S. Army has been hosted by the Baumholder Community. This immensely important relationship has enabled the U.S. Army to build military readiness and fulfill a strategic role in the defense of Europe.”



Higgins expressed gratitude for the enduring partnership, which has remained strong despite fluctuations in US troop numbers over the years.



“Today, that rich history continues to build. As you may have noticed, Baumholder has been experiencing quite a bit of construction lately,” he said. “In fact, a $1 billion investment into this installation is ongoing – an investment by the U.S. government to prepare for another period of military growth in this community.”



Higgins discussed the upcoming growth of the Baumholder Military Community, which is expected to increase by 2000 personnel between 2026-2029, reaching a total of 10,000. He highlighted the opportunities this growth presents for the local community, particularly for landlords and business owners.



“We anticipate that within the next five years, we will need between 200-300 additional off-post rentals throughout the local villages to house our Soldiers and their families,” he said. “If this opportunity appeals to our host communities, my offer is to work with potential landlords early to get their rental homes ready and aligned with Army Family Housing standards.”



The growing demand for housing presents a mutually beneficial opportunity for both Soldiers in need of homes and local homeowners seeking tenants, and the military is committed to supporting landlords by providing them with necessary housing requirements as they renovate and prepare their properties for rental, Higgins said.



Bernd Mai, host nation relations advisor for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, provided an overview of the Baumholder Military Community focusing on its history.



“Throughout the decades Baumholder experienced ups and downs, new units would arrive while others were deactivated,” said Mai. “In 2019 the U.S. Military announced to invest $1 billion U.S. dollars into Baumholder - $500 million to improve the infrastructure and the quality of life for the U.S. population and $500 million to improve military buildings and training capabilities.”



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz has made significant progress in planning and executing various facility renovation and construction projects to improve quality of life and address operational facility deficits in the Baumholder Military Community. Key achievements and projects include:



• Multiple Army Family Housing townhome projects and rightsizing projects

• Groundbreaking for a new Army Lodge in November 2023

• Construction of a new elementary school, with a new middle/high school planned for FY28

• Planned construction of new barracks (FY25-27) and a Temporary Enlisted Personnel Management (TEMP) facility (FY26-28)



In addition to quality of life initiatives, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz is tackling a range of infrastructure projects to enhance the overall experience for the Baumholder Military Community. Current and planned renovations include the construction and renovation of playgrounds, repair of the PX roof, and upgrades to the Wetzel Child Development Center. The garrison is also exploring improvements to roads, fire and water systems, and the MWR Auto Skills repair facility.



The day proceeded with a presentation from the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Housing Office, where representatives emphasized their commitment to working with local landlords, outlining their plan to conduct property inspections to ensure that each home meets the necessary standards. This would allow them to confidently add the property to their listings and match it with a waiting Army family.



The day also included a bus tour of Smith Barracks and Wetzel Kaserne

In attendance were: Miroslaw Kowalski, County Commissioner, County of Birkenfeld; Otto Rubly, County Commissioner/Landrat, County of Kusel/Kreis Kusel; Bernd Alsfasser, Mayor District of Baumholder; Dr. Stefan Spitzer, Mayor District of Kusel-Altenglan; Matthias König, Mayor District of Birkenfeld; Thorsten Schmidt (1st Delegate), Mayor District of Freisen; Günther Jung, Mayor City of Baumholder; Ulrich Ernst, 1st Delegate City of Kusel.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 11.14.2024 10:57 Story ID: 485277 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baumholder on the rise: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts media day to showcase growth, modernization plans, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.