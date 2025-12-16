USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships

Courtesy Photo | BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Yadriel A., a student from U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Yadriel A., a student from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Program, received a $1,500 scholarship from the Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation. The scholarship funds can be used for equipment, camps, travel and other expenses related to students' development in their chosen sport. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Two students from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Program have each received $1,500 scholarships from the Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation.



The recipients, Jaiden H. and Yadriel A., are both multi-sport athletes involved in football, basketball and soccer, according to Ryan Flynn, the Youth Programs director at Baumholder Child and Youth Services.



“Receiving this basketball grant is an honor and an opportunity to continue developing as both an athlete and as a leader,” said Jaiden H., scholarship recipient.



Flynn said the scholarship funds can be used for equipment, camps, travel and other expenses related to the students' development in basketball and soccer.



The foundation awards 40 scholarships annually to members of Boys & Girls Clubs of America-affiliated youth centers. According to Flynn, the application process requires essays, community and teacher recommendations and submissions of prior awards.



“This award is fittingly named 'Chasing the Dream' because it provides a financial boost that helps youth and families overcome obstacles and make the most of their talents in support of their goals and, of course, chasing dreams,” Flynn said.



Flynn noted that the Baumholder center has had a student win the scholarship every year for more than a decade.



“That’s thousands of dollars supporting our families and communities. Some scholars have even gone on to chase their dream at the collegiate level,” he said.



Application packages are available each fall. Interested students in 5th through 9th grade should contact USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS for more information.



