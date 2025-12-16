(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships

    Courtesy Photo | BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Yadriel A., a student from U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Two students from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder Youth Program have each received $1,500 scholarships from the Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation.

    The recipients, Jaiden H. and Yadriel A., are both multi-sport athletes involved in football, basketball and soccer, according to Ryan Flynn, the Youth Programs director at Baumholder Child and Youth Services.

    “Receiving this basketball grant is an honor and an opportunity to continue developing as both an athlete and as a leader,” said Jaiden H., scholarship recipient.

    Flynn said the scholarship funds can be used for equipment, camps, travel and other expenses related to the students' development in basketball and soccer.

    The foundation awards 40 scholarships annually to members of Boys & Girls Clubs of America-affiliated youth centers. According to Flynn, the application process requires essays, community and teacher recommendations and submissions of prior awards.

    “This award is fittingly named 'Chasing the Dream' because it provides a financial boost that helps youth and families overcome obstacles and make the most of their talents in support of their goals and, of course, chasing dreams,” Flynn said.

    Flynn noted that the Baumholder center has had a student win the scholarship every year for more than a decade.

    “That’s thousands of dollars supporting our families and communities. Some scholars have even gone on to chase their dream at the collegiate level,” he said.

    Application packages are available each fall. Interested students in 5th through 9th grade should contact USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS for more information.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    Connect with us: [https://linktr.ee/usag_rp](https://linktr.ee/usag_rp)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 07:01
    Story ID: 554530
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz CYS students earn sports scholarships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version