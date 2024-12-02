USAG Rheinland-Pfalz opens new hazardous waste storage facility

Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, the U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, the German construction administration and other project partners joined to celebrate the completion of the new Central Hazardous Waste Storage Facility at the Germersheim Army Depot December 12, 2024. The new facility will consolidate smaller waste storage facilities throughout the depot and increase efficiency in waste storage and disposal. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrated the official opening of a new central hazardous waste storage facility with a small ceremony at Germersheim Army Depot, Dec. 12.



The Landesbetrieb Liegenschafts- und Baubetreuung Landau (German State Real Estate and Construction Management), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District, and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz collaborated on the two-year project, with LBB Landau designing and building the state-of-the-art facility.



LBB Landau ensured that all regulations under German law - including safety, environmental and fire protection - were met, while USAG Rheinland-Pfalz will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the building going forward.



The project helps ensure all hazardous materials at the Germersheim site are stored safely and disposed properly. The facility can store a wide range of hazardous waste like oil, batteries, antifreeze, cleaners, brake fluids and contaminated absorbents, until a certified hazardous waste handling company is able to properly dispose of it.



“The new central storage facility is intended to optimize work steps by consolidating waste streams and making the entire waste disposal process more efficient and even safer,” said Joahnnes Haid, environmental program manager for the garrison’s directorate of public works.



He added that the completed project marks an important milestone in the garrison’s commitment to being good neighbors in Germany, going above and beyond to meet and exceed local environmental standards.



“It’s always exciting to celebrate completion of projects and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to deliver projects like this one for the garrison here in Germersheim for the Directorate of Public Works’ Engineer Support Branch (ESB), working closely our host nation government partners (LBB-Landau),” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Bettina Reinhard.



Reinhard is based in Europe District’s Germersheim Project Office that oversees construction projects at the installation.



Facility operations are set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.