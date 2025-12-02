Gen. Dagvin Anderson Marks First Visit to Libya; Stresses Unity and Peace Among Leaders

Courtesy Photo | Benghazi, LIBYA (Dec. 2, 2025) – Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Africa Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Benghazi, LIBYA (Dec. 2, 2025) – Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Africa Command Commander, and Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt and other U.S. officials, stand with leaders from the LNA. Anderson’s visit to Benghazi was the second stop in a two-day visit where he and Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt met with Libyan leaders from the east and west. During the visit, Anderson underscored the U.S. commitment to supporting ongoing Libyan efforts to overcome divisions and achieve national unity and lasting peace. (U.S. Army photo by LTC Jim Burds) see less | View Image Page

During his visit, Gen. Anderson met with Libyan Prime Minister and Acting Defense Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba, Deputy Defense Minister Abdulsalam Zubi and Chief of Staff General Mohammed Haddad from the west, and LNA Commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and LNA Deputy Gen. Saddam Haftar from the east, where he emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation among Libyan leaders throughout the country. Gen. Anderson also stressed that unity is essential to achieve a peaceful and prosperous Libya.



This was my first visit to Libya as commander. It was important for me to meet the key leaders from the west and the east and to encourage all sides to have an open dialogue and to work together towards lasting peace and security,” said Anderson. “We are looking forward to strengthening relationships and building capacity to help Libyans pave their own way towards stability and prosperity.”



The U.S. continues to support a Libyan-led political process. Increased security and economic integration are also essential to ensuring Libya’s sovereignty and long-term prosperity and will complement and strengthen the political process.



Gen. Anderson’s engagements addressed security concerns and the need for collaborative efforts to combat terrorism and organized crime, which threaten the stability of Libya and the wider region.

“In the coming months, Libyans from the east and west will work together in preparation for one of AFRICOM’s major exercises, Flintlock 2026, with participants from across Africa and Europe. For the first time, Libya will host part of the exercise, and this combined effort will further the integration of Libyan military institutions.” said Anderson.



By fostering relationships built on trust and mutual respect, the United States hopes to facilitate a unified approach to these challenges, paving the way for a safer and more secure Libya.



“I was very pleased to join Gen. Anderson on his important visit to Tripoli and Benghazi. AFRICOM has been an incredible partner for our embassy, as we work together to advance U.S. objectives in Libya and support the Libyan people in their pursuit of unity and lasting peace. Our Libyan partners from throughout the country greatly value AFRICOM’s role, unique capabilities, and history of supporting Libyan counterterrorism efforts,” said Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt, U.S. Embassy to Libya. “With this visit, Gen. Anderson bolstered our relationships with those partners, and his leadership and continued engagement will help us support Libyan efforts to unify military and security institutions, an essential step for peace and stability.”



