Gen. Dagvin Anderson Marks First Visit to Libya; Stresses Unity and Peace Among Leaders

Benghazi, LIBYA (Dec. 2, 2025) – Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Africa Command Commander, and Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt and other U.S. officials, stand with leaders from the LNA. Anderson’s visit to Benghazi was the second stop in a two-day visit where he and Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt met with Libyan leaders from the east and west. During the visit, Anderson underscored the U.S. commitment to supporting ongoing Libyan efforts to overcome divisions and achieve national unity and lasting peace. (U.S. Army photo by LTC Jim Burds)
