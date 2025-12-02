Gen. Dagvin Anderson Marks First Visit to Libya; Stresses Unity and Peace Among Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Benghazi, LIBYA (Dec. 2, 2025) – Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Africa Command Commander, and Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt exchange gifts with LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Deputy Commander Gen. Saddam Haftar. Anderson’s visit to Benghazi was the second stop in a two-day visit where he and Berndt met with Libyan leaders from the east and west. During the visit, Anderson underscored the U.S. commitment to supporting ongoing Libyan efforts to overcome divisions and achieve national unity and lasting peace. (Courtesy photo)