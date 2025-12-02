Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Dagvin Anderson Marks First Visit to Libya; Stresses Unity and Peace Among Leaders [Image 3 of 5]

    Gen. Dagvin Anderson Marks First Visit to Libya; Stresses Unity and Peace Among Leaders

    LIBYA

    12.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    Benghazi, LIBYA (Dec. 2, 2025) – Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Africa Command Commander, meets with LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar during his first trip to Libya as AFRICOM Commander. Anderson’s visit to Benghazi was the second stop in a two-day visit where he and Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt met with Libyan leaders from the east and west. During the visit, Anderson underscored the U.S. commitment to supporting ongoing Libyan efforts to overcome divisions and achieve national unity and lasting peace. (U.S. Army photo by LTC. Jim Burds)

    Libya
    Benghazi
    Jeremy Berndt
    U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM)
    Gen. Dagvin Anderson
    Khalifa Haftar

