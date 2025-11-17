DM validates power projection, installation defense through combat readiness exercise

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Airmen from the 355th Wing participated in a biannual, large-scale combat readiness exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Nov. 12 to 19, 2025.

Mosaic Lightning 26-1 validated the wing’s readiness, agility, and lethality, ensuring Airmen are prepared to meet the demands of modern warfare. Members from multiple squadrons across Davis-Monthan were assessed on their ability to generate, project, and sustain combat power under the pressures of a contested and degraded operational environment.

“Our goal is to identify knowns and unknowns, close capability gaps, and refine processes. By testing controlled and sometimes unpredictable scenarios, we strengthen our readiness to operate effectively in high-intensity environments with multiple competing demands,” said Master Sgt. Whitney Sargent, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron wing inspection team lead.

Throughout the exercise, Airmen received injects that required specific actions, challenging them to apply their mission-ready skills to successfully complete the mission.

“One of the biggest challenges was integrating various standards and approaches into a single, executable scenario. We had to design an exercise that realistically tested our capabilities while still ensuring mission assurance,” Sargent said.

Airmen were evaluated on their ability to conduct simultaneous mission assurance tasks, sustain operational and tactical generation in both home-station and deployed environments, and respond to complex command-and-control challenges.

“We aimed to bolster the 355th Wing’s lethality by providing a rigorous training opportunity that forges readiness across the wing,” said the 355th Inspector General team. “Another key objective was to develop the force to meet readiness needs across a wide range of potential threats. Even at home station, it’s critical that we continue learning, improving, and adapting to emerging threats.”

The exercise reinforced that readiness extends beyond individual tasks and requires Airmen to understand broader responsibilities, sustain operations, reintegrate after missions, and support fellow service members throughout.

The 355th Inspector General team emphasized that every member of Davis-Monthan, whether civilian, assigned, or tenant, plays a crucial role in keeping the installation safe and operating at peak performance.

Mosaic Lightning 26-1 underscored the 355th Wing’s readiness and warrior mindset, proving the team’s ability to adapt and fight in contested conditions. Airmen across Davis-Monthan showed that with unified effort and focus, the wing remains prepared to execute the Air Force mission anytime, anywhere.