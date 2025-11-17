Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 3 of 5]

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician retrieves equipment during Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. EOD Airmen were tasked to use precise identification of components to safely render a simulated device inert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9404651
    VIRIN: 251114-F-AD704-1282
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    355th Wing
    Mosaic Lightning
    Exercise
    Airmen

