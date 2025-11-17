A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician retrieves equipment during Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. EOD Airmen were tasked to use precise identification of components to safely render a simulated device inert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9404651
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-AD704-1282
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
