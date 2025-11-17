Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician retrieves equipment during Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. EOD Airmen were tasked to use precise identification of components to safely render a simulated device inert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)